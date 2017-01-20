Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on...

Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to continue providing his crisis-stricken country with political and military assistance, urging Trump to continue sanctions against Russia to deter "further escalation" of the war in eastern Ukraine by the Kremlin. In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL on January 21, a day after Trump's inauguration, Poltorak said it is "very important for Ukraine to have the political backing of the United States" and for Trump to "keep sanctions imposed against Russia in place, as this is one of the major aspects that is deterring any further escalation on the part of President [Vladimir] Putin."

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Yesterday
It is always a head shaker when Putin denies sending funds, weapons, ammunition and soldiers into Ukraine.
commenters

Knoxville, TN

#2 Yesterday
"Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia" Too bad Ukies Â…. it ain't gonna happen.
George

Lacombe, Canada

#3 Yesterday
commenters wrote:
"Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia" Too bad Ukies Ã‚Â…. it ain't gonna happen.
Trump already agreed nothing will change, sorry for your luck
Ukraine

