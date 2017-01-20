Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia
There are 3 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from Saturday, titled Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to continue providing his crisis-stricken country with political and military assistance, urging Trump to continue sanctions against Russia to deter "further escalation" of the war in eastern Ukraine by the Kremlin. In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL on January 21, a day after Trump's inauguration, Poltorak said it is "very important for Ukraine to have the political backing of the United States" and for Trump to "keep sanctions imposed against Russia in place, as this is one of the major aspects that is deterring any further escalation on the part of President [Vladimir] Putin."
#1 Yesterday
It is always a head shaker when Putin denies sending funds, weapons, ammunition and soldiers into Ukraine.
#2 Yesterday
"Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia" Too bad Ukies Â…. it ain't gonna happen.
#3 Yesterday
Trump already agreed nothing will change, sorry for your luck
