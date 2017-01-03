'Jews Out' Marchers Celebrate Legacy of Ukraine Nationalist Stepan Bandera

Ukrainian nationalists in Kiev chanted "Jews out" in German at a New Year's Day march celebrating the birthday of a Nazi collaborator whose troops killed thousands of Jews. Thousands attending the event celebrating Stepan Bandera in the center of the Ukrainian capital held up his portrait while an unidentified person shouted the anti-Semitic slogan on a loudspeaker, prompting many participants to repeat it, a video published by the Federal News Agency showed.

