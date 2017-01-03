'Jews Out' Marchers Celebrate Legacy ...

'Jews Out' Marchers Celebrate Legacy of Ukraine Nationalist Stepan Bandera

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Forward

Ukrainian nationalists in Kiev chanted "Jews out" in German at a New Year's Day march celebrating the birthday of a Nazi collaborator whose troops killed thousands of Jews. Thousands attending the event celebrating Stepan Bandera in the center of the Ukrainian capital held up his portrait while an unidentified person shouted the anti-Semitic slogan on a loudspeaker, prompting many participants to repeat it, a video published by the Federal News Agency showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match 4 min Reply 8
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 24 min PolakPotrafi 969
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 25 min Reply 5,107
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 53 min Go Blue Forever 91
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 14
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 306
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 4 hr George 308
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC