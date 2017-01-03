'Jews Out' Marchers Celebrate Legacy of Ukraine Nationalist Stepan Bandera
Ukrainian nationalists in Kiev chanted "Jews out" in German at a New Year's Day march celebrating the birthday of a Nazi collaborator whose troops killed thousands of Jews. Thousands attending the event celebrating Stepan Bandera in the center of the Ukrainian capital held up his portrait while an unidentified person shouted the anti-Semitic slogan on a loudspeaker, prompting many participants to repeat it, a video published by the Federal News Agency showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|4 min
|Reply
|8
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|24 min
|PolakPotrafi
|969
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|25 min
|Reply
|5,107
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|53 min
|Go Blue Forever
|91
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|14
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|306
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|4 hr
|George
|308
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC