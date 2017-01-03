Ivanka Trump is moving into a home once owned by a financier who is an outspoken critic of The Donald and has ties to a Putin rival The Washington, DC home that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving into was previously owned by Dan Rapoport, a Latvian-born private equity manager The self-described 'Reagan Republican' who assisted Mitt Romney and Jed Bush's presidential campaigns was an outspoken critic of Trump It has been revealed that the previous owner of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's new home in Washington, DC is a critic of The Donald with ties to a rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

