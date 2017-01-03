Ivanka Trump is moving into a home on...

Ivanka Trump is moving into a home once owned by a financier who is ...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ivanka Trump is moving into a home once owned by a financier who is an outspoken critic of The Donald and has ties to a Putin rival The Washington, DC home that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving into was previously owned by Dan Rapoport, a Latvian-born private equity manager The self-described 'Reagan Republican' who assisted Mitt Romney and Jed Bush's presidential campaigns was an outspoken critic of Trump It has been revealed that the previous owner of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's new home in Washington, DC is a critic of The Donald with ties to a rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr Jakarta forum 1,029
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr Tm Cln 5,117
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 7 hr Twizzler9793 16
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 hr PolakPotrafi 984
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 10 hr Lick1903 96
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match 16 hr George 10
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Wed Sorry Hill 309
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC