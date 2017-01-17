There are on the Voice of America story from 14 hrs ago, titled In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Support for Separatists. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the United Nations' highest court demanding that Russia immediately halt its support for pro-Moscow separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of "acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its unlawful aggression" in the filing to the International Court of Justice, according to a ministry statement issued on Monday evening.

