In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Support for Separatists
Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the United Nations' highest court demanding that Russia immediately halt its support for pro-Moscow separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of "acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its unlawful aggression" in the filing to the International Court of Justice, according to a ministry statement issued on Monday evening.
Canada
#1 10 hrs ago
States like Russia that sponsor terrorism should be banished from all civilized bodies.
Russia should be kicked off the UN Security Council.
Lacombe, Canada
#2 6 hrs ago
I agree, or at least suspended for a period of time
