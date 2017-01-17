In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia...

In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Support for Separatists

There are 2 comments on the Voice of America story from 14 hrs ago, titled In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Support for Separatists. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the United Nations' highest court demanding that Russia immediately halt its support for pro-Moscow separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of "acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its unlawful aggression" in the filing to the International Court of Justice, according to a ministry statement issued on Monday evening.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TERRORIST RUSSIA

Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
States like Russia that sponsor terrorism should be banished from all civilized bodies.

Russia should be kicked off the UN Security Council.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
George

Lacombe, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
TERRORIST RUSSIA wrote:
States like Russia that sponsor terrorism should be banished from all civilized bodies.

Russia should be kicked off the UN Security Council.
I agree, or at least suspended for a period of time
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 59 min Tm Cln 5,268
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr Anti anak seperti... 1,115
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,238
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr West 11th 353
News Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t... 6 hr George 15
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Mon George 172
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Sun Tm Cln 11,365
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC