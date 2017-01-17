In 2016, Ukraine increased the export...

In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products

During 11 months of 2016, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by 4.1%, or up 537.4 mln USD, declared the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, Stepan Kubiv on January 20. The share of agricultural products in the general national exports totaled 41.5%.

Ukraine

