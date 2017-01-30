How dangerous is Putin?

How dangerous is Putin?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Is U.S. President Donald Trump right to be sympathetic toward Russia? At first blush, it certainly does not seem so. In Russia, elections are rigged, and organized opposition is suppressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr BlackHogGranolaBrown 1,571
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr Reply 54
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr romant 5,388
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Act of War is a C... 474
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... 3 hr George 6
News Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia 9 hr TRUMP SURRENDERS 33
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 10 hr George 6,397
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC