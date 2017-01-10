Hbo to Premiere Evgeny Afineevsky's Cries from Syria Documentary, 3/13

HBO has acquired U.S. TV rights to the searing documentary CRIES FROM SYRIA, by Oscar nominee Evgeny Afineevsky, ahead of its world premiere in the Documentary Premieres section of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22. This harrowing account of the Syrian civil war from the inside out is Afineevsky's follow-up to the Emmy- and Oscar-nominated "Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom." The deal was negotiated by HBO with David Dinerstein, the film's executive producer.

