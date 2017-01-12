Hatred for the west is ingrained in R...

Hatred for the west is ingrained in Russiaa s history

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

As we count down to the inauguration of the next American president, the word - but more the idea - of Russia has dominated the news headlines. And, as the song put it in a more hopeful sense, the story has “only just begun.” Russia has hacked into the Democratic Party computers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 27 min Reply 5,232
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 52 min Teddy 1,187
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr George 346
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 8 hr George 170
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 8 hr George 54
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 16 hr orang gila lu 1,100
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... Sat George 321
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC