There are 3 comments on the Ars Technica story from Yesterday, titled Hackers trigger yet another power outage in Ukraine. In it, Ars Technica reports that:

For the second time in as many years, security researchers have determined that hackers have caused a power outage in Ukraine that left customers without electricity in late December, typically one of the coldest months in that country. The researchers' conclusion, reported by news outlets including Dark Reading , Motherboard , and the BBC , signals yet another troubling escalation in the hacking arena.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Yesterday
Some of the bright computer guru's need to come up with a virus or worm that will work backwards in attacking the attacker to wipe out the computer of the party doing the hacking, I am sure that must be coming soon.
Fascist Nazi Ukraine

Burnley, UK

#2 23 hrs ago
George wrote:
Some of the bright computer guru's need to come up with a virus or worm that will work backwards in attacking the attacker to wipe out the computer of the party doing the hacking, I am sure that must be coming soon.
Its all Putins fault LOL!!
CRIMINAL RUSSIA

Canada

#3 3 hrs ago
George wrote:
Some of the bright computer guru's need to come up with a virus or worm that will work backwards in attacking the attacker to wipe out the computer of the party doing the hacking, I am sure that must be coming soon.
I hope it does, because the criminal fascist filth of dying impoverished Nazi Russia is leaking out of that vile wasteland!
