From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay...

From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay tribute to war dead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Most postcards carry a simple sentiment: Wish you were here. But the cards Anastasia Taylor-Lind and Alisa Sopova are mailing randomly to people around the globe convey a haunting message: Wish this stranger was still alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 8 min Strahd 1,512
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 11 min Fascist Nazi Ukraine 34
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 41 min factsdontmatteran... 5
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,374
Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking... 11 hr JackieOwens 1
News U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15) 17 hr Ex Con Prostitute 20
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun Chissinbop 468
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC