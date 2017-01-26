From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay tribute to war dead
Most postcards carry a simple sentiment: Wish you were here. But the cards Anastasia Taylor-Lind and Alisa Sopova are mailing randomly to people around the globe convey a haunting message: Wish this stranger was still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
