From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay tribute to war dead
In this Aug. 5, 2015 photo provided by Lucas Constanti, a postcard he received from Ukraine, which was sent as part of the "Welcome to Donetsk" postcard project, is displayed in Somerville, Mass. In hopes of putting a human face on war, Taylor-Lind and Alisa Sopova have been mailing such cards from eastern Ukraine to random people around the globe, informing the recipients that someone they had never met died in armed conflict there.
