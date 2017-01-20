Freedom House Condemns Arrest Of Crim...

Freedom House Condemns Arrest Of Crimean Tatar Journalist, Lawyer

Freedom House has condemned the arrest of lawyer Emil Kurbedinov and his client Seyran Saliev by Russian-imposed prosecutors in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea region. Robert Herman, the vice president for international programs at Freedom House, is demanding the immediate release of Kurbedinov and Saliev.

