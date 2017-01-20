Freedom House Condemns Arrest Of Crimean Tatar Journalist, Lawyer
Freedom House has condemned the arrest of lawyer Emil Kurbedinov and his client Seyran Saliev by Russian-imposed prosecutors in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea region. Robert Herman, the vice president for international programs at Freedom House, is demanding the immediate release of Kurbedinov and Saliev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,358
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Acts of War is a ...
|459
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|sava
|1,445
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia
|6 hr
|commenters
|4
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|12 hr
|Autistic mormonu
|31
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|14 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC