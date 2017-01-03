Fourth World Radyo: Democratic Discombobulation: Partisan Politic and ...
TheAngryindian and Guadalupe Morales take a last look at 2016 by honouring Festivus and conducting an 'Airing of Grievances' on the dynamics of thoughtless partisanism in mainstream USA/Canadian/Mexican political ideologies and the visible reluctance of the political Left in getting its act together to defeat the international and domestic rush towards a 21st century form of tribalistic 'Democratic Fascism'.
