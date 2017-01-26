Four Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Cla...

Four Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Separatist Fighters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Ukrainian authorities said four soldiers had been killed in fighting Russia-backed separatists, some of the worst violence in weeks in war-torn eastern Ukraine. Kyiv military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said the clashes occurred January 29 near Avdiyivka, a town north of the regional center Donetsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 54 min Kosovo is not cou... 1,482
Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking... 1 hr JackieOwens 1
News U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15) 6 hr Ex Con Prostitute 20
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 11 hr Reply 25
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 11 hr Reply 5,370
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr Chissinbop 468
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 14 hr Build that wall now 4
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC