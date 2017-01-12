Former Kent resident represents U.S. ...

Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine

Marie Yovanovitch, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John McCain, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham with members of UkrainianA's armed forces serving in Eastern Ukraine. SOURCE: U.S. Embassy in Ukraine less Marie Yovanovitch, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John McCain, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham with members of UkrainianA's armed forces serving in ... more Walking her dog Scout through the streets of Kiev, and sampling the pierogi-like dumplings known as varenyky, Maria Yovanovitch is acclimating to life as the ninth American ambassador to Ukraine.

Ukraine

