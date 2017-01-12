Explosive memos suggest that a Trump-Russia tit-for-tat was at the...
An unverified dossier provided to US intelligence officials alleges that President-elect Donald Trump "agreed to sideline" the issue of Russian intervention in Ukraine during his campaign after Russia promised to feed the emails it stole from prominent Democrats' inboxes to WikiLeaks. The dossier was part of an opposition-research project conducted by a former British spy , Christopher Steele, at the behest of anti-Trump Republicans and, later, Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|16 min
|Reply
|1,197
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|55 min
|George
|172
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,238
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|gue pintar lu oon
|1,108
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,365
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 hr
|George
|345
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Sun
|George
|53
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC