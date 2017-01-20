Exclusive: GT meets Lucie Jones - the...

Exclusive: GT meets Lucie Jones - the UKa s 2017 Eurovision entry

The former X Factor finalist, and current RENT on stage leading lady, will take her song Never Give Up On You to Kiev, Ukraine, at the Grand Final on 13 May. Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, British popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and vocal coach CeCe Sammy were on hand tonight to give their verdict on UK selection show Eurovision: You Decide. Hosted by Mel Giedroyc, it was broadcast live from the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Ukraine

