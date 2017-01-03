Eurovision 2017 stage designer announced

Florian Wieder, who designed the Eurovision stages in Baku, DA1 4sseldorf and Vienna, will once again create the stage for the Eurovision Song Contest. The German designer will oversee the stage design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine's NTU reported.

Ukraine

