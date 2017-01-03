Eurovision 2017 stage designer announced
Florian Wieder, who designed the Eurovision stages in Baku, DA1 4sseldorf and Vienna, will once again create the stage for the Eurovision Song Contest. The German designer will oversee the stage design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine's NTU reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Tolak ajaran jaha...
|1,052
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,077
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,143
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|A Typical Voter
|326
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|11 hr
|Nazi Loving Cana...
|130
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|12 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling
|12 hr
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC