Europe cold snap: River shipping halt...

Europe cold snap: River shipping halted, death toll 61

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

A man dressed as Santa Claus walks in deep snow looking at small artificial Christmas trees in a snowy city park in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 10 2017. The temperature in Kiev is -6 degrees Centigrade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 1 hr LOCK 29
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,095
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,146
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 7 hr UKRAINE in NATO 138
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Bring Syria's Assad and his backers to account now 11 hr George 13
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 15 hr Lu yg menderita jing 1,056
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC