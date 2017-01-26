Ecumenical Patriarchate Representativ...

Ecumenical Patriarchate Representatives Meet with Kievan Patriarchate Representatives

Source On January 12, 2017, with the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret, a committee representing the Kyiv Patriarchate Conducted an official dialogue with Representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, meetings with Representatives of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Patriarchate of Constantinople at the official residence of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew-in the Phanar . The Ukrainian side was Represented at the meeting by the Commission Chair and Patriarchal Vicar, Metropolitan Epiphanius of Pereyaslav-Khmelnitsky and Bila Tserkva, Dymytriy Metropolitan of Lviv and Sokal, and the Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archbishop Yevstratiy of Chernihiv and Nizhyn.

Ukraine

