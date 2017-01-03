E.Giner acquired 84.31% in PINbank.
E.Giner, CSKA football club president, increased his share in The First Investment Bank up to 84.307961% from 52.93%, as it was informed. Up to now A.Kleshchuk was a major holder of the Bank.
