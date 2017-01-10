Do campaign statements and tweets add up to a Trump foreign policy strategy?
This is part of a series examining the foreign policy challenges President-elect Donald Trump will inherit and how he might approach them. This is part of a series examining the foreign policy challenges President-elect Donald Trump will inherit and how he might approach them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,085
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|137
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|330
|Bring Syria's Assad and his backers to account now
|2 hr
|George
|13
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|3 hr
|George
|27
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|George
|5,144
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Lu yg menderita jing
|1,056
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC