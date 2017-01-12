Davos elites struggle for answers as Trump era dawns
FILE PHOTO: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Suma Chakrabarti speaks during an interview in Kiev, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. DAVOS, Switzerland - The global economy is in better shape than it's been in years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 min
|Reply
|1,197
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|55 min
|George
|172
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,238
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|gue pintar lu oon
|1,108
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,365
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 hr
|George
|345
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Sun
|George
|53
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC