Crimeans back Russian takeover: If they try to take it back, 'I will fight'
Crimeans back Russian takeover: If they try to take it back, 'I will fight' Signs abound of Russia's push to solidify its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5QMAk SEVASTOPOL, Crimea - Nearly three years after Russia reclaimed Crimea from Ukraine, many in this rugged Black Sea peninsula seem pleased to be back in Russian arms.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Jakarta forum
|1,024
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Hungarian 101
|970
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,110
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|12 hr
|Dolly6807
|15
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|Sorry Hill
|310
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|14 hr
|Cuddles6201
|93
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|14 hr
|Reply
|9
