Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia officials' crackdown
Workers demolish Eda, a seaside shopping mall in the Crimean city of Yalta that reportedly belongs to Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. Workers demolish Eda, a seaside shopping mall in the Crimean city of Yalta that reportedly belongs to Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|21 min
|DILARANG PAKE SPEKER
|1,078
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|7 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|43
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|Cookie8739
|339
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|10 hr
|Nipz6584
|153
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Reply
|5,155
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,118
|Bring Syria's Assad and his backers to account now
|16 hr
|Reply
|16
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC