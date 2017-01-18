Controversial IVF technique produces ...

Controversial IVF technique produces a baby girl - and, for some, that's a problem

It was a first for the entire world: using a controversial in vitro fertilization technique, doctors in Kiev, Ukraine helped a previously infertile couple conceive and deliver a baby girl. Some critics said, for genetic reasons, the use of the IVF method should have been restricted to producing a baby boy.

