Concert pianist brings unique, innovative ...

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will present professional concert pianist and chamber musician Alina Kiryayeva in its next concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

