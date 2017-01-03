Column: Russia now wages 'a creeping war of aggression'
Though the Cold War had no definitive peace treaty per se, with the Kremlin's Communist empire in fragments, everyone knew the great military and economic struggle between the free world and the Communist bloc had ended. Fortunately, the Cold War didn't end with a nuclear bang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|PolakPotrafi
|981
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|95
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Reply
|5,115
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|5 hr
|UKRAINE in NATO
|15
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|5 hr
|George
|10
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Jakarta forum
|1,024
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|21 hr
|Sorry Hill
|309
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC