British handbag king who has fallen for 'Black Widow'
Revealed - British 'handbag king' who has fallen under the spell of Ukrainian 'Black Widow' accused of killing her millionaire first husband The millionaire businessman who has fallen under the spell of Ukrainian 'Black Widow' Ganna Ziuzina made his fortune in the fashion industry with the celebrity handbag brand Radley, it has emerged. Ivan Lister has faced scrutiny over his relationship with former lapdancer Ziuzina, who was accused of being involved in the death of her former husband in a hit-and-run accident in Ukraine in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,574
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,389
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|9 hr
|Reply
|54
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|Act of War is a C...
|474
|Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ...
|11 hr
|George
|6
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|16 hr
|TRUMP SURRENDERS
|33
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|George
|6,397
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC