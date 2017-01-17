British handbag king who has fallen f...

British handbag king who has fallen for 'Black Widow'

Read more: Daily Mail

Revealed - British 'handbag king' who has fallen under the spell of Ukrainian 'Black Widow' accused of killing her millionaire first husband The millionaire businessman who has fallen under the spell of Ukrainian 'Black Widow' Ganna Ziuzina made his fortune in the fashion industry with the celebrity handbag brand Radley, it has emerged. Ivan Lister has faced scrutiny over his relationship with former lapdancer Ziuzina, who was accused of being involved in the death of her former husband in a hit-and-run accident in Ukraine in 2008.

Ukraine

