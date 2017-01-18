Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
This week Kosovo accused Serbia of preparing to emulate "the Crimea model" and annex a predominantly ethnic Serb enclave within Kosovo. The accusation reflected a surge of nationalist anger in both countries and stirred legitimate fear of rekindled war.
Lacombe, Canada
#1 5 hrs ago
This is a fairly good article in explaining the Kosovo independence, while Serbia still thinks it is a province of Serbia, not sure how that one will fair especially with Putin pushing Serbia.
