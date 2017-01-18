Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite...

Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over

There are 1 comment on the Townhall story from 10 hrs ago, titled Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over. In it, Townhall reports that:

This week Kosovo accused Serbia of preparing to emulate "the Crimea model" and annex a predominantly ethnic Serb enclave within Kosovo. The accusation reflected a surge of nationalist anger in both countries and stirred legitimate fear of rekindled war.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
This is a fairly good article in explaining the Kosovo independence, while Serbia still thinks it is a province of Serbia, not sure how that one will fair especially with Putin pushing Serbia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 360
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr George 1,253
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 6,364
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr George 5,269
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr anti fankontol st... 1,130
News Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t... 21 hr George 15
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... 21 hr George 2
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC