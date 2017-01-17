Anxious Ukraine Risks Escalation In '...

Anxious Ukraine Risks Escalation In 'Creeping Offensive'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weekday Magazine

The way Ukrainian commander Vyacheslav "Eagle-Owl" Vlasenko described it, his troops snuck into this rustic town of 4,000 people in broad daylight and took it -- and a valuable pig farm -- without firing a shot. Concealed in trucks that looked like those used by the pig farm, the troops' advance into Nuvoluhanske -- which had been part of the gray zone, a ravaged no-man's land between the warring sides -- took their Russia-backed separatist foes by surprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 11 min Pro Ukraine_ 1,560
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 25 min George 5,386
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 27 min Act of War is A P... 473
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... 28 min George 6
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr Fascist Nazi Ukraine 52
News Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia 5 hr TRUMP SURRENDERS 33
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 7 hr George 6,397
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC