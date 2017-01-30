5 troops reported killed in fighting ...

5 troops reported killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine

21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

At least five Ukrainian troops have been killed in an apparent uptick in fighting in eastern Ukraine, government officials said on Monday. An armed conflict between government troops and separatist rebels has killed more than 9,600 since it began in 2014, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.

Ukraine

