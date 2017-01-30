5 troops reported killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
At least five Ukrainian troops have been killed in an apparent uptick in fighting in eastern Ukraine, government officials said on Monday. An armed conflict between government troops and separatist rebels has killed more than 9,600 since it began in 2014, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,396
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|5 hr
|Reply
|37
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,524
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|romant
|5,375
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|10 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking...
|22 hr
|JackieOwens
|1
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Ex Con Prostitute
|20
