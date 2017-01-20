2017 William Seymour Award Winner is ...

2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC

The William Seymour Award is given to a senior leader in ministry who exhibits the characteristics of unity displayed by Pastor William J. Seymour.

Ukraine

