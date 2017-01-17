17:38 7 troops killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
Fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated on Tuesday, killing at least seven people overnight, injuring many more and briefly trapping more than 200 coalminers underground, the warring sides said, reports the Associated Press . Rebels in Donetsk said an electricity sub-station was damaged in shelling, cutting power to the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 min
|Tm Cln
|5,377
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|Enter
|6,396
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|11 hr
|Reply
|37
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,524
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|17 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking...
|Mon
|JackieOwens
|1
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Ex Con Prostitute
|20
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC