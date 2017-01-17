17:38 7 troops killed in fighting in ...

17:38 7 troops killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine

Read more: AkiPress

Fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated on Tuesday, killing at least seven people overnight, injuring many more and briefly trapping more than 200 coalminers underground, the warring sides said, reports the Associated Press . Rebels in Donetsk said an electricity sub-station was damaged in shelling, cutting power to the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk.

Ukraine

