Why the Russian ambassador to Turkey ...

Why the Russian ambassador to Turkey became a target

Wednesday Dec 21

A gunman shot and killed Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, as he gave a speech at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. A growing geopolitical role comes at a price in blood, as Russia was forcefully reminded on Monday when its ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was shot in an Ankara art gallery.

Ukraine

