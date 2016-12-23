Vitaly Portnikov: Kuchma Didn't Take ...

Vitaly Portnikov: Kuchma Didn't Take The Path Of Lukashenka

The former president of Ukraine has allowed the Ukrainian nation if not to raise its head, then to get up from its knees. The famous Ukrainian journalist and blogger Vitaly Portnikov posted on his Facebook page comments on the information about a pre-New Year meeting of the former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma and the ruler of Belarus Aliaksandr Lukashenka , which was held after the meeting of the trilateral contact group.

