Violin Virtuoso Toscha Seidel, And Fa...

Violin Virtuoso Toscha Seidel, And Famed Dog Hector, Lived in Pelham

Toscha Seidel was a Russian-born violin virtuoso who came to the United States in the late 1920s. He settled for a short time in Pleasantville, New York, but by about late 1929 he moved to Pelham where he resided for at least the next decade.

