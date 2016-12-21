Vandals desecrate Ukraine tomb of revered Hasidic rabbi

Vandals smeared blood and left a pig's head marked with a swastika at the Ukraine grave-site of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav, a popular pilgrimage site visited by tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews every year. Jewish worshipers who arrived for prayers on Wednesday morning discovered blood on the floor and on walls of a synagogue at the tomb in Uman, Ukraine, the Yeshiva World News website reported Wednesday morning.

