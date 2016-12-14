US Retreat from Syria

US Retreat from Syria

Russia and Turkey are systematically excluding the United States from events in Syria. The US must either demand a seat at the table, shaping negotiations, or cede diplomacy to Russia and Turkey, knowing they will act in their narrow national interests to the detriment of Syrians.

Ukraine

