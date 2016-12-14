US Issues Additional Russian/Ukrainian Designations and New General...
On December 20, 2016, the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control added 15 individuals and entities and two vessels to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons and identified certain subsidiaries of entities included on the Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List . The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security is in the process of finalizing a companion rule for publication that will amend the Entity List in conjunction with certain entities designated by OFAC.
