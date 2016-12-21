Uman: "A significant development in the investigation"

A week after the serious anti-Semitic incident at the grave of Rabbi Nachman in Uman, Ukraine, Rav Yaakov Dov Bleich met with the Attorney General of Ukraine to learn from him about the developments concerning the findings so far about the serious event. The Attorney General told the rabbi that the prosecutor's office is making every effort in their investigation of the incident and updated him about the progress of the investigation.

