Uman: "A significant development in t...

Uman: "A significant development in the investigation"

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

A week after the serious anti-Semitic incident at the grave of Rabbi Nachman in Uman, Ukraine, Rav Yaakov Dov Bleich met with the Attorney General of Ukraine to learn from him about the developments concerning the findings so far about the serious event. The Attorney General told the rabbi that the prosecutor's office is making every effort in their investigation of the incident and updated him about the progress of the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 13 min PolakPotrafi 887
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 19 min PolakPotrafi 257
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 8 hr PolakPotrafi 5,051
News 'Tornado' Trial Tests Kyiv's Ability To Rein In... 11 hr George 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 13 hr JANJI HARUS DITEPATI 984
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) 19 hr Tm Cln 11,363
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC