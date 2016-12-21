Ukrainian troops are using TRENCHES on the front line in scenes reminiscent of the WW2 battle for Stalingrad as they fight pro-Russian rebels These are the crude battle trenches being used by Ukrainian troops on the front line in the fight against pro-Russian rebels. In scenes reminiscent of the Second World War battle for Stalingrad, a soldier crouches down for shelter in the icy ditch near Luganske village in the east of the country.

