Ukrainian troops are using TRENCHES o...

Ukrainian troops are using TRENCHES on the front line in scenes...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ukrainian troops are using TRENCHES on the front line in scenes reminiscent of the WW2 battle for Stalingrad as they fight pro-Russian rebels These are the crude battle trenches being used by Ukrainian troops on the front line in the fight against pro-Russian rebels. In scenes reminiscent of the Second World War battle for Stalingrad, a soldier crouches down for shelter in the icy ditch near Luganske village in the east of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Sorry Hill 225
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr George 859
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 1 hr George 35
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 2 hr George 11
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 2 hr George 306
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr George 6,358
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 8 hr BIKSU 978
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC