Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce

There are 1 comment on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Friday Dec 23, titled Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce.

A top Ukrainian insurgent said Friday the rebels had agreed to an indefinite ceasefire negotiated by Moscow and Kiev that would go into effect this weekend. Pro-Russian separatists troops leave their position during withdrawal in the village of Petrovske, some 50km from Donetsk, on Oct 3, 2016.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Saturday Dec 24
An indefinite cease fire expected to last at least 3 days but no where in the agreement does Russia agree to withdraw troops or volunteers, or weapons, so not expected to last.
