Ukraine insurgents release two women thanks to Savchenko
Ukraine's pro-Moscow insurgents on Tuesday released two women they had held captive thanks to the intervention of Nadya Savchenko -- a Kiev-born female combat pilot who spent nearly two years in a Russian jail. The freeing of the women -- a judge and a journalist -- came after Savchenko, now a member of parliament, held a private meeting with the heads of the separatist regions of Lugansk and Donetsk earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|865
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,361
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|Sorry Hill
|225
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|7 hr
|George
|11
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|7 hr
|George
|306
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|BIKSU
|978
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC