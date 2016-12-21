Ukraine insurgents release two women ...

Ukraine insurgents release two women thanks to Savchenko

Ukraine's pro-Moscow insurgents on Tuesday released two women they had held captive thanks to the intervention of Nadya Savchenko -- a Kiev-born female combat pilot who spent nearly two years in a Russian jail. The freeing of the women -- a judge and a journalist -- came after Savchenko, now a member of parliament, held a private meeting with the heads of the separatist regions of Lugansk and Donetsk earlier this month.

Ukraine

