'Tornado' Trial Tests Kyiv's Ability To Rein In Rogue Paramilitaries
There are 2 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from Friday, titled 'Tornado' Trial Tests Kyiv's Ability To Rein In Rogue Paramilitaries. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:
Eighteen months after the last of the Kyiv-backed militiamen vacated this weary town near the front lines of Europe's only active war, School No. 32 is a crime scene.
Lacombe, Canada
#1 Friday
I am glad Ukraine is cleaning up these people, it will make peace in East Ukraine much easier, hopefully East Ukraine starts or helps to round up its criminal activity as well
Lacombe, Canada
#2 17 hrs ago
The next question is will Trump interfere with the peace process in Ukraine by backing Putin on Crimea?? It would put allies against each other.
