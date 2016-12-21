[Ticker] EU hails 'courageous' Ukraine bank rescue
EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini welcomed Ukraine's decision to nationalise its largest lender, Privatbank, as a "bold and courageous move" at a press conference in Brussels on Monday. Ukrainian economy and trade minister Stepan Kubiv, also in Brussels, assured depositors that their money was safe.
