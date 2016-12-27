The Morning Vertical, December 27, 2016

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka was conspicuous by his absence from this weekend's summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization in St. Petersburg. The decision not to attend comes at a time of rising tension between Minsk and Moscow following the arrest of Russian journalists in Belarus and Russia denying credits to Belarus.

