The Morning Vertical, December 27, 2016
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka was conspicuous by his absence from this weekend's summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization in St. Petersburg. The decision not to attend comes at a time of rising tension between Minsk and Moscow following the arrest of Russian journalists in Belarus and Russia denying credits to Belarus.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 min
|swampmudd
|6,350
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|YIM
|210
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|800
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Saran orang gila
|975
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|10 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,040
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|19 hr
|Liam
|14
