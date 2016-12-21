The Latest: Putin: Stick with existing talks on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that peace talks sponsored by France and Germany should remain the basis for efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine. A peace deal brokered by Berlin and Paris in February 2015 has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where more than 9,600 have died in battles between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists that erupted in April 2014.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|20 hr
|George
|1
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|23 hr
|George
|487
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Sat
|George
|302
