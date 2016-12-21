The diplomatic art of a deal with Putin 28 minutes ago
This is one of those rare moments when it is imperative that President-elect Donald Trump not wait until Inauguration Day but act now to potentially save lives in Syria, Ukraine and maybe elsewhere. Because, especially in Syria's Aleppo, civilians who this very minute are struggling to survive really can't wait until an inaugural calendar half a world away reaches Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 min
|George
|282
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|16 min
|George
|22
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|17 min
|George
|23
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|54 min
|Fireworks 2017
|996
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|1 hr
|George
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,058
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|2 hr
|George
|41
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|908
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC