The diplomatic art of a deal with Putin 28 minutes ago

This is one of those rare moments when it is imperative that President-elect Donald Trump not wait until Inauguration Day but act now to potentially save lives in Syria, Ukraine and maybe elsewhere. Because, especially in Syria's Aleppo, civilians who this very minute are struggling to survive really can't wait until an inaugural calendar half a world away reaches Jan. 20, 2017.

