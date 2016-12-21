State Department rejects Russia's claim that all dialogue has ended
The State Department on Wednesday rejected Russia's claim that all dialogue between the U.S. and Russia has ended. That contradicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who said that communication with the U.S. was "frozen" on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|19 hr
|George
|1
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|23 hr
|George
|487
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Sat
|George
|302
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC